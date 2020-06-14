86 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with gym
What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.
Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Conroe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.