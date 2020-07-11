Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Katy apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s r... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
108 Units Available
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1096 sqft
Come home to a life of ease at Elation at Grandway West! Our Katy luxury apartments offer everything our residents need with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
114 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Last updated April 21 at 10:40pm
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Katy
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mason Creek Business Park, these pet friendly units feature unique 10-foot ceilings. Fully-equipped with modern appliances, and grounds feature deluxe amenities. 24-hour emergency maintenance and 24-hour gym.
Results within 10 miles of Katy
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
27 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
137 Units Available
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1512 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Radius West, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1523 sqft
Spacious apartments in a luxurious community with pool, carport, and business center. Alarm system for added security. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, A/C, and large closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
32 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1404 sqft
The Good Life is Calling If you’re ready to take your lifestyle to the next level, get ready for life at The Paramount Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1772 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartment complex with BBQ/Grill area, fire pit, gym, pool and yoga classes. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to shops and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
41 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Green Meadows
17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location right on Kieth Harrow Boulevard in Houston. Peaceful community with relaxing courtyard, pool and business center. On-site laundry. Units are spacious with huge closets.
City Guide for Katy, TX

You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.

Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Katy, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Katy apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Katy apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

