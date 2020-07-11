37 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX with move-in specials
Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.
Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tomball apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Tomball apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.