37 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tomball apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
11 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
7 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
43 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
34 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$866
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1227 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
33 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Tomball
23 Units Available
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1107 sqft
Four-story luxury community with modern touches, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community with picture-perfect courtyards and large dog park. Located close to hiking trails and nearby parks.
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
47 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
35 Units Available
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1381 sqft
The Villages of Cypress Creek are a breath of fresh air in on-the-rise Vintage Park with amenities to spare. The on-site clubhouse is ultimate luxury, with shuffleboard, billiards and a private movie screen.
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$621
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
30 Units Available
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1548 sqft
Located in the top-rated Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and close to major employers like Sysco and North Cypress Medical Center, our community offers a world of opportunity – close to home.
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
18 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
24 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
34 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
City Guide for Tomball, TX

Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.

Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tomball, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tomball apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tomball apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

