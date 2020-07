Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access media room volleyball court cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill business center carport concierge game room online portal pool table

Located alongside Interstate 45 in Conroe, Texas, Rosemary Apartments are what luxury living in Southeast Texas is all about. Our smartly designed and updated apartment homes come in your option of one, two or three bedrooms and amenities at our Conroe luxury apartments include a pool, volleyball court, playground, pet park, gym and more. Schedule a tour today! Since we're so close to I-45, our luxury apartments are within easy access of everything Conroe, TX, has to offer. Whether it's the Crighton Theatre or WG Jones State Forest, there are plenty of historical and natural areas for residents and visitors to explore. We're in close proximity to several of the best restaurants, colleges, transport hubs, universities, shopping and entertainment the area has to offer. We're also located in the renowned Conroe Independent School District and are just a short drive away from Downtown Houston. Amenities at Rosemary are abundant, starting with a completely renovated fitness center ...