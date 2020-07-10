Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with washer-dryer

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
23 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
49 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1335 sqft
Located just off Longmire Road and Loop 336. Beautiful community with rolling hills, basketball court and tennis court. Units feature W/D, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans.
1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
55 Units Available
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
43 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1385 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
207 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
13 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Nestled in Conroe just outside Houston, Sunpark Apartments is mere minutes from the I45 freeway, Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8, Conroe Outlet Center, The Woodlands Mall, Lake Livingston and Huntsville State Park.
1 of 23

Last updated September 17 at 03:23am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1225 sqft
Close to I-45 and SH-105. Also within easy reach of Lake Conroe and Woodlands Mall. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and an in-unit laundry. Friendly community with a swimming pool and 24-hr gym.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
49 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
34 Units Available
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1312 sqft
This controlled-access community is only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and Town Center. Units feature a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy a gym, pool and garage parking.
1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Alden Bridge
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.

July 2020 Conroe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Conroe rent trends were flat over the past month

Conroe rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Conroe stand at $891 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,090 for a two-bedroom. Conroe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Conroe over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,534.

    Conroe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Conroe, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Conroe is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Though Texas' growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Conroe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,090 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Conroe fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Conroe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Conroe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

