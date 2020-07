Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access coffee bar e-payments internet cafe online portal

Welcome home to The Abbey at Montgomery Park, where you'll find spacious and redeveloped one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Conroe, adjacent to Greystone Hills subdivision, Texas. Luxury meets convenience with our one and two-bedroom townhomes. Envision your weekends relaxing in the spa or one of two onsite swimming pools, getting your heart rate up at the state-of-the-art fitness center, or visiting spectacular Conroe Lake with endless outdoor activities to choose from. At The Abbey at Montgomery Park, live life the way it was meant to be!