Harper's Retreat
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Harper's Retreat

17011 Harpers Way · (936) 213-9891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX 77385

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-315 · Avail. Sep 4

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 1-115 · Avail. Sep 9

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 6-615 · Avail. Sep 4

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-162 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 4-422 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 5-518 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harper's Retreat.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Each of our apartment homes exudes sophistication with handcrafted interior details, such as opulent granite countertops, rich espresso wood cabinets, oversized soaking tub, expansive mirrors, and more. Browse through our floor plans, as every last detail has been specially designed for you.\n\nExplore all the corners of Harpers Retreat. Our apartment homes are perfect for those seeking a balance between convenience and luxury. Complete with concierge services and easy access to all of our neighborhood favorites, Harpers Retreat is a true sanctuary.\n\nThoughtful amenities include a beautiful clubhouse, health and wellness center, lavish resort-style pool, pet park, and entertainment courtyard, making your home a true retreat. Let your new life start now. Contact us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 3 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Amenity Fee of $45 includes: Valet Trash, Pest Control, and Concierge Service
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Carports for $35/mo. and Detached Garages for $150/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harper's Retreat have any available units?
Harper's Retreat has 19 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Harper's Retreat have?
Some of Harper's Retreat's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harper's Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
Harper's Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harper's Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, Harper's Retreat is pet friendly.
Does Harper's Retreat offer parking?
Yes, Harper's Retreat offers parking.
Does Harper's Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harper's Retreat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harper's Retreat have a pool?
Yes, Harper's Retreat has a pool.
Does Harper's Retreat have accessible units?
Yes, Harper's Retreat has accessible units.
Does Harper's Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harper's Retreat has units with dishwashers.
