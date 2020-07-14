All apartments in Conroe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Loop

3400 N Loop 336 W · (936) 261-4946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-5111 · Avail. now

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 5-511 · Avail. Sep 6

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1-116 · Avail. Sep 6

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-434 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,145

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 6-636 · Avail. now

$1,145

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 6-631 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,145

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

See 32+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-728 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Loop.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Experience luxury living when you come home to The Loop Apartments in Conroe, TX. Our vibrant community boasts modern amenities, spacious one, two, and three bedroom floorplans and a welcoming community atmosphere.

Perfectly situated on the West side of 1-45, The Loop offers easy access to major thoroughfares including Loop 336, Highway 105 and Interstate 45. Reap the many benefits of having the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Conroe has to offer. Whether you choose to bask in the tranquil views of Lake Conroe or take advantage of the discounts at the Outlets at Conroe, The Loop is always happy to welcome you home!

Your new home awaits you at The Loop Apartments in Conroe, TX. Call or stop by the leasing office for a personalized tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 Sure Deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, One time set up fee of $5 Water/Sewer set up fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 or $87.50 Sure Deposit
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction. No weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking, Covered parking and Garages available at additional cost.
Storage Details: Onsite Storage available for additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Loop have any available units?
The Loop has 43 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does The Loop have?
Some of The Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Loop currently offering any rent specials?
The Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, The Loop is pet friendly.
Does The Loop offer parking?
Yes, The Loop offers parking.
Does The Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Loop have a pool?
Yes, The Loop has a pool.
Does The Loop have accessible units?
Yes, The Loop has accessible units.
Does The Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Loop has units with dishwashers.

