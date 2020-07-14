Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room internet access internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Experience luxury living when you come home to The Loop Apartments in Conroe, TX. Our vibrant community boasts modern amenities, spacious one, two, and three bedroom floorplans and a welcoming community atmosphere.



Perfectly situated on the West side of 1-45, The Loop offers easy access to major thoroughfares including Loop 336, Highway 105 and Interstate 45. Reap the many benefits of having the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Conroe has to offer. Whether you choose to bask in the tranquil views of Lake Conroe or take advantage of the discounts at the Outlets at Conroe, The Loop is always happy to welcome you home!



Your new home awaits you at The Loop Apartments in Conroe, TX. Call or stop by the leasing office for a personalized tour today!