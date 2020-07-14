Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 Sure Deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, One time set up fee of $5 Water/Sewer set up fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 or $87.50 Sure Deposit
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction. No weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking, Covered parking and Garages available at additional cost.
Storage Details: Onsite Storage available for additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.