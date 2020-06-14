Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with garage

Conroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
43 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
68 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
19 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1385 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
56 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
11 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
Results within 1 mile of Conroe
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
63 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Conroe
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Town Center
80 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sterling Ridge
23 Units Available
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
City Guide for Conroe, TX

What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.

Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.

Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Conroe, TX

Conroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

