Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

6034 Sheila Lane

6034 Sheila Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6034 Sheila Lane, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Freshly painted home in Community ISD. Check out this super nice 3.2 home on an acre. Gravel driveway and walkway to the front deck. Walk to ALL grades at Community ISD! Great floorplan with split master, newer laminate flooring throughout, nice window shutters on the dining room window, kitchen with eating area and long countertops for preparing meals. There are many cabinets for storage, a breakfast bar, decks, split bedrooms and big closets! Cleaning and new mini blinds are being done to complete this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 Sheila Lane have any available units?
6034 Sheila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
Is 6034 Sheila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Sheila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Sheila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane offer parking?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane have a pool?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane have accessible units?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 Sheila Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6034 Sheila Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6034 Sheila Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
