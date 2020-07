Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 4br home with wood flooring & tile...no carpet! Stunning kitchen with nice detailed trim-work, beamed ceiling & HUGE granite island. The kitchen is open to the 2nd living area which leads to the utility room with sink. The front living room offers a beautiful stone FP w-flat screen wiring & VC. The master bath has been updated with half stone tile accent walls, framed mirrors and antiqued cabinetry. Property is subdivided and can be leased separately...see corresponding listings!