Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

Amazing backyard with covered patio and gorgeous front park view!

Fully equipped with brand new Energy-efficient kitchen appliances including microwave, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator.

,beautiful granite counter tops. Custom kitchen wood cabinets. Highly rated school and friendly community with pretty pool.

Easy access to Highway 75 and 121, must see!