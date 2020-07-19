2998 County Road 658

Amenities

For a Quiet, rural living and easy commute to the city.Come see this stunning 5 bed, 2.5 bath home with plenty of large, mature trees! This home was renovated. Mother-In-Law Suite includes full bath, it’s own water heater, and a large walk in closet is the 5th room. refrigerator and stove can be provided.Bring your furbabies to enjoy the fenced in backyard, and enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the front patio!

Access to 40 acres with a pond, chicken coop and barn.Car port will be ready by June 30th.