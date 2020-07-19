All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 2998 County Road 658.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
2998 County Road 658
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2998 County Road 658

2998 County Road 658 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2998 County Road 658, Collin County, TX 75442

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
For a Quiet, rural living and easy commute to the city.Come see this stunning 5 bed, 2.5 bath home with plenty of large, mature trees! This home was renovated. Mother-In-Law Suite includes full bath, it’s own water heater, and a large walk in closet is the 5th room. refrigerator and stove can be provided.Bring your furbabies to enjoy the fenced in backyard, and enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the front patio!
Access to 40 acres with a pond, chicken coop and barn.Car port will be ready by June 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 County Road 658 have any available units?
2998 County Road 658 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 2998 County Road 658 have?
Some of 2998 County Road 658's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2998 County Road 658 currently offering any rent specials?
2998 County Road 658 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 County Road 658 pet-friendly?
No, 2998 County Road 658 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 2998 County Road 658 offer parking?
Yes, 2998 County Road 658 offers parking.
Does 2998 County Road 658 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2998 County Road 658 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 County Road 658 have a pool?
No, 2998 County Road 658 does not have a pool.
Does 2998 County Road 658 have accessible units?
No, 2998 County Road 658 does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 County Road 658 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2998 County Road 658 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2998 County Road 658 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2998 County Road 658 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District