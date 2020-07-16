2105 Glorioso Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house with two master bedrooms. Big kitchen with lots of gorgeous 42 in cabinets & walk in pantry. Features include, handscraped hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, cafe, and family room. Ceramic tile all baths & utility. Granite countertops in kitchen & baths, dream master suite with his & hers framed mirror vanities & closets. 2nd master upstairs with pravite living area. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 5.25 in baseboards, rocker switches, finished garage with opener, insulated door, full sod, full sprinklers & gutters. Covered back patio. A must see!