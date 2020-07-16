All apartments in Collin County
2105 Glorioso Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:50 AM

2105 Glorioso Lane

2105 Glorioso Ln · (972) 996-6006
Location

2105 Glorioso Ln, Collin County, TX 75407

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2617 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with two master bedrooms. Big kitchen with lots of gorgeous 42 in cabinets & walk in pantry. Features include, handscraped hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, cafe, and family room. Ceramic tile all baths & utility. Granite countertops in kitchen & baths, dream master suite with his & hers framed mirror vanities & closets. 2nd master upstairs with pravite living area. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 5.25 in baseboards, rocker switches, finished garage with opener, insulated door, full sod, full sprinklers & gutters. Covered back patio. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have any available units?
2105 Glorioso Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 Glorioso Lane have?
Some of 2105 Glorioso Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Glorioso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Glorioso Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Glorioso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Glorioso Lane offers parking.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have a pool?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have accessible units?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Glorioso Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Glorioso Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
