Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated microwave bathtub

Huge corner lot. Single family home in fast growing Anna area built 2018. 5 beds for large family! This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances including fridge. Master bath has stand alone shower and garden tub. Backyard privacy. Close to highway 75 and shopping. A must see!