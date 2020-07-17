All apartments in Collin County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

1968 County Road 1106

1968 County Road 1106 · No Longer Available
Location

1968 County Road 1106, Collin County, TX 75409

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Completely renovated spectacular 1 story home build in 4.361 acres of absolutely gorgeous land. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Immaculate concrete storm shelter in front yard. This is a must come see dream home with a beautiful entrance and a front patio with a swing and new gated fence in front of the home gives a great appeal to the house.Adjacent to the main house is another house which can be called as the guest house.It has one bath, one kitchen, one living room and a big bedroom.Anna elementary is less than .3 miles from the home. The newly installed covered car porch is very convenient and easy access for car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 County Road 1106 have any available units?
1968 County Road 1106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 1968 County Road 1106 have?
Some of 1968 County Road 1106's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 County Road 1106 currently offering any rent specials?
1968 County Road 1106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 County Road 1106 pet-friendly?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 offer parking?
Yes, 1968 County Road 1106 offers parking.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 have a pool?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 does not have a pool.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 have accessible units?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 County Road 1106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 County Road 1106 does not have units with air conditioning.
