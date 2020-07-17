1968 County Road 1106

Amenities

Completely renovated spectacular 1 story home build in 4.361 acres of absolutely gorgeous land. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Immaculate concrete storm shelter in front yard. This is a must come see dream home with a beautiful entrance and a front patio with a swing and new gated fence in front of the home gives a great appeal to the house.Adjacent to the main house is another house which can be called as the guest house.It has one bath, one kitchen, one living room and a big bedroom.Anna elementary is less than .3 miles from the home. The newly installed covered car porch is very convenient and easy access for car parking.