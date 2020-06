Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

◇ Sparkling clean!

◇ Spacious 700 sqft!

◇ All brand-new kitchen appliances, stainless steel (stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher)

◇ Walking distance to Kyle Field and REC center, Bus 36

◇ 2 huge walking closest.

◇ Laundry and dryer in unit.

◇ Lots of natural light, many windows.

◇ Next to the pool.

◇ Extensive master bedroom (fits 2 Queen Beds easily)

◇ Flexibility! price and move-in date negotiable

◇ Lease until 30. July 2019 but can be extended if needed.