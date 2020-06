Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Property will be ready to move in June 1, 2020! Spacious 3/3 duplex in nice neighborhood features two bedrooms have their own private full bath, another bedroom has a separate full bath. Huge living room space and very spacious kitchen. Great floor plan. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! Fenced back yard, nice parking spaces. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care is taken care of at Owner's expense.