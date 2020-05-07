914 Willow Pond St

Amenities

Available for move-in as early as May with lease through July 2021. $1050/month for lease starting in June or July 1st and $1100/month for start date after July 1st. Requires above average credit. This spacious 3/3 duplex features a large open living area and kitchen with hardwood flooring. All 3 bedrooms have their own full bath and other side of duplex is a game day rental. Full Size W/D included as well as lawn care. Fenced yard with plenty of parking. One cat allowed with additional pet deposit. Dogs not allowed. We do not use income or rental history as a qualification. We require above average credit history which we define as at least 3 lines of active credit dating back 5 years (student loans excluded), nothing in collections and no negative credit in the last 3 years. We do not have a credit score minimum. Must have no evictions or criminal background.



