914 Willow Pond St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

914 Willow Pond St

914 Willow Pond St · No Longer Available
Location

914 Willow Pond St, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available for move-in as early as May with lease through July 2021. $1050/month for lease starting in June or July 1st and $1100/month for start date after July 1st. Requires above average credit. This spacious 3/3 duplex features a large open living area and kitchen with hardwood flooring. All 3 bedrooms have their own full bath and other side of duplex is a game day rental. Full Size W/D included as well as lawn care. Fenced yard with plenty of parking. One cat allowed with additional pet deposit. Dogs not allowed. We do not use income or rental history as a qualification. We require above average credit history which we define as at least 3 lines of active credit dating back 5 years (student loans excluded), nothing in collections and no negative credit in the last 3 years. We do not have a credit score minimum. Must have no evictions or criminal background.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2649686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Willow Pond St have any available units?
914 Willow Pond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 914 Willow Pond St have?
Some of 914 Willow Pond St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Willow Pond St currently offering any rent specials?
914 Willow Pond St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Willow Pond St pet-friendly?
No, 914 Willow Pond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 914 Willow Pond St offer parking?
Yes, 914 Willow Pond St does offer parking.
Does 914 Willow Pond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Willow Pond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Willow Pond St have a pool?
No, 914 Willow Pond St does not have a pool.
Does 914 Willow Pond St have accessible units?
No, 914 Willow Pond St does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Willow Pond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Willow Pond St has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Willow Pond St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 Willow Pond St has units with air conditioning.
