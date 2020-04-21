All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

901 Bougainvillea Street

901 Bougainvillea Street · (979) 587-8386
Location

901 Bougainvillea Street, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST! Wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home in the Sun Meadow Subdivision with a 2-car garage! Located in desirable South College Station near local schools, Texas A&M, shopping/dining, and various medical providers. All appliances including a washer/dryer are included. Lawn care and pest control included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. All carpet and flooring in the kitchen will be replaced prior to move in! For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.
RENT: $1550 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have any available units?
901 Bougainvillea Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Bougainvillea Street have?
Some of 901 Bougainvillea Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Bougainvillea Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Bougainvillea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Bougainvillea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Bougainvillea Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Bougainvillea Street does offer parking.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Bougainvillea Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have a pool?
No, 901 Bougainvillea Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Bougainvillea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Bougainvillea Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Bougainvillea Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 Bougainvillea Street has units with air conditioning.
