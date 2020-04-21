901 Bougainvillea Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST! Wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home in the Sun Meadow Subdivision with a 2-car garage! Located in desirable South College Station near local schools, Texas A&M, shopping/dining, and various medical providers. All appliances including a washer/dryer are included. Lawn care and pest control included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. All carpet and flooring in the kitchen will be replaced prior to move in! For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $1550 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1550