All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 4275 Rock Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
4275 Rock Bend Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

4275 Rock Bend Drive

4275 Rock Bend Drive · (979) 820-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4275 Rock Bend Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for immediate move in! One of the largest homes located in South College Station's Castle Rock! Close to Tower Point, restuarants, shopping and schools. Spacious floorplan with soaring ceilings throughout. Downstairs you will find a comfortable living room w/fireplace; open kitchen with granite counters/stainless appliances, ample cabinet space and eating bar; dining area; convenient half bath for guests and a large master. The master suite features pop up ceilings, dual vanities, and separate tiled shower/garden tub. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms and the second full bath with granite. There is also a community pool, splash pad and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have any available units?
4275 Rock Bend Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have?
Some of 4275 Rock Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Rock Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Rock Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Rock Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Rock Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Rock Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Rock Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4275 Rock Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4275 Rock Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Rock Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4275 Rock Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4275 Rock Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4275 Rock Bend Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity