4275 Rock Bend Drive

Available for immediate move in! One of the largest homes located in South College Station's Castle Rock! Close to Tower Point, restuarants, shopping and schools. Spacious floorplan with soaring ceilings throughout. Downstairs you will find a comfortable living room w/fireplace; open kitchen with granite counters/stainless appliances, ample cabinet space and eating bar; dining area; convenient half bath for guests and a large master. The master suite features pop up ceilings, dual vanities, and separate tiled shower/garden tub. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms and the second full bath with granite. There is also a community pool, splash pad and walking trails.