Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Gorgeous remodeled condo in the heart of College Station and just minutes from TAMU and Blinn. This condo features 3

spacious bedrooms all with private bathrooms and extra living/bonus area upstairs. All new flooring and paint throughout.

Great kitchen with granite countertops. Comes with all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Tile throughout

the entire unit. Access to the community pool. Plenty of visitor parking. Short distance to restaurants, shopping &

entertainment. Pictures of inside are before current tenants.