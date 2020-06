Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3208 Travis Cole Available 08/14/20 3208 Travis Cole - ***PRE-LEASING FOR FALL!!!!*** This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome with a YARD is available for the fall of 2020. Conveniently located near TAMU. High speed internet, cable, and lawn care provided by the HOA. This townhome offers a concrete patio perfect for entertaining and patio lounging. (backyard grass) Available in August!



