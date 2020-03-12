3106 Lodgepole Drive

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT! ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER! Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is occupied currently by the owner and one other roommate. Male owner will occupy the master bedroom and bathroom. New tenant will occupy one of the secondary bedrooms and share the hallway bathroom with one other male roommate. Huge shaded backyard with awesome covered patio and deck. This home features granite in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring, a new roof in 2019, new gas range, ceiling fans, and updated fixtures throughout. Centrally located in the south part of College Station, this charming home has quick access to schools, shopping, restaurants, medical centers and is only 4 miles to Texas A&M! Tenant can choose to rent through July 2020 or July 2021.