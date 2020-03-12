All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 3106 Lodgepole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
3106 Lodgepole Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:05 AM

3106 Lodgepole Drive

3106 Lodgepole Drive · (979) 571-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3106 Lodgepole Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT! ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER! Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is occupied currently by the owner and one other roommate. Male owner will occupy the master bedroom and bathroom. New tenant will occupy one of the secondary bedrooms and share the hallway bathroom with one other male roommate. Huge shaded backyard with awesome covered patio and deck. This home features granite in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring, a new roof in 2019, new gas range, ceiling fans, and updated fixtures throughout. Centrally located in the south part of College Station, this charming home has quick access to schools, shopping, restaurants, medical centers and is only 4 miles to Texas A&M! Tenant can choose to rent through July 2020 or July 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have any available units?
3106 Lodgepole Drive has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have?
Some of 3106 Lodgepole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Lodgepole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Lodgepole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Lodgepole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive offer parking?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have a pool?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Lodgepole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Lodgepole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3106 Lodgepole Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity