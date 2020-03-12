2902 Old Ironsides Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool volleyball court

3 Bedrooms are for lease in this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 4 bathroom Barracks Townhome. In this unit you will find new paint, appliances and a large back patio. Each bedroom comes with a wall-mounted TV and includes the furniture shown in the living room pictures. Enjoy your back patio without any neighbors behind you! This unit backs up to an open field allowing for privacy not commonly found in The Barracks. Inside the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball, a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX.