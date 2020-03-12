All apartments in College Station
Last updated April 16 2020

2902 Old Ironsides Drive

2902 Old Ironsides Drive · (979) 676-7176
Location

2902 Old Ironsides Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
volleyball court
3 Bedrooms are for lease in this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 4 bathroom Barracks Townhome. In this unit you will find new paint, appliances and a large back patio. Each bedroom comes with a wall-mounted TV and includes the furniture shown in the living room pictures. Enjoy your back patio without any neighbors behind you! This unit backs up to an open field allowing for privacy not commonly found in The Barracks. Inside the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball, a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have any available units?
2902 Old Ironsides Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have?
Some of 2902 Old Ironsides Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Old Ironsides Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Old Ironsides Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Old Ironsides Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive offer parking?
No, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive has a pool.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have accessible units?
No, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Old Ironsides Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Old Ironsides Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
