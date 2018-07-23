All apartments in College Station
College Station, TX
212 Pronghorn Loop
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

212 Pronghorn Loop

212 Pronghorn Loop · (979) 696-4464
Location

212 Pronghorn Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Steeplechase

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1425 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/18. 3BR / 2.5 bath house with private, fenced yard and attached garage. Located near the intersection of Navarro Drive and Wellborn Road, walking distance to the new mixed use development, Jones Crossing.
The owner has made several recent upgrades to the home including a new roof, new low energy air conditioner to save on bills, new washer and dryer, and new refrigerator / freezer with water and ice dispenser. Very large master bedroom with master bathroom and two large walk-in closets. 1/2 bath allows for each roommate to have their own restroom.
The home includes:
- large, private, fenced yard
- dishwasher
- refrigerator / freezer with ice maker and dispenser (new)
- washer and dryer (new)
- oven and range
- new, low energy HVAC unit
- walking distance to parks, bus stops, and the Jones Crossing mixed use development anchored by a brand new HEB

(RLNE4100018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have any available units?
212 Pronghorn Loop has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Pronghorn Loop have?
Some of 212 Pronghorn Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Pronghorn Loop currently offering any rent specials?
212 Pronghorn Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Pronghorn Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Pronghorn Loop is pet friendly.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop offer parking?
Yes, 212 Pronghorn Loop does offer parking.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Pronghorn Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have a pool?
No, 212 Pronghorn Loop does not have a pool.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have accessible units?
No, 212 Pronghorn Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Pronghorn Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Pronghorn Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Pronghorn Loop has units with air conditioning.
