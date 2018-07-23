212 Pronghorn Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/18. 3BR / 2.5 bath house with private, fenced yard and attached garage. Located near the intersection of Navarro Drive and Wellborn Road, walking distance to the new mixed use development, Jones Crossing.

The owner has made several recent upgrades to the home including a new roof, new low energy air conditioner to save on bills, new washer and dryer, and new refrigerator / freezer with water and ice dispenser. Very large master bedroom with master bathroom and two large walk-in closets. 1/2 bath allows for each roommate to have their own restroom.

The home includes:

- large, private, fenced yard

- dishwasher

- refrigerator / freezer with ice maker and dispenser (new)

- washer and dryer (new)

- oven and range

- new, low energy HVAC unit

- walking distance to parks, bus stops, and the Jones Crossing mixed use development anchored by a brand new HEB



