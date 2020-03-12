All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 2108 Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
2108 Crest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2108 Crest

2108 Crest Street · (979) 764-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
Wolf Pen Creek District
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2108 Crest Street, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Crest · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
media room
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House w/ fenced backyard - This home offers over 1,100 sq ft of room in a great area in College Station, TX! Close to Texas A&M bus stop and campus itself. Get ready to live less than 1 mile from Post Oak Mall, Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, Starbucks Coffee & Target.

Features:
- Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets
- Updated Major Appliances
- Wood Fireplace
- Walk-In Closets
- Close to TAMU Bus Stop & Jogging Trails
- 1-Car Carport
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Covered Patio
- FREE Lawn Care
- Pet Friendly (No Pet Rent, Some Restrictions)
- Shaded Backyard

To set-up a tour, call Twin City Properties at 979-764-RENT (7368). Find more rental homes in Bryan or College Station, visit www.twincityproperties.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4637851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Crest have any available units?
2108 Crest has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2108 Crest have?
Some of 2108 Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Crest currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Crest is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Crest offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Crest does offer parking.
Does 2108 Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Crest have a pool?
No, 2108 Crest does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Crest have accessible units?
No, 2108 Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2108 Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity