2108 Crest

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House w/ fenced backyard - This home offers over 1,100 sq ft of room in a great area in College Station, TX! Close to Texas A&M bus stop and campus itself. Get ready to live less than 1 mile from Post Oak Mall, Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, Starbucks Coffee & Target.
Features:
- Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets
- Updated Major Appliances
- Wood Fireplace
- Walk-In Closets
- Close to TAMU Bus Stop & Jogging Trails
- 1-Car Carport
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Covered Patio
- FREE Lawn Care
- Pet Friendly (No Pet Rent, Some Restrictions)
- Shaded Backyard
To set-up a tour, call Twin City Properties at 979-764-RENT (7368). Find more rental homes in Bryan or College Station, visit www.twincityproperties.com/vacancies/
(RLNE4637851)