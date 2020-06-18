All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM

177 Forest Drive

177 Forest Dr · (979) 324-4290
Location

177 Forest Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous condo in immaculate condition located just minutes from TAMU. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo features granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious living area, wonderful dining area, amazing kitchen with pantry and eating bar. Wonderful tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs with the exception of downstairs bedroom which has carpet. Nice patio in back and large balcony upstairs off both upstairs bedrooms. HOA takes care of the front lawn and community pool. Located close to TAMU, Blinn, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Stock photos*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Forest Drive have any available units?
177 Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Forest Drive have?
Some of 177 Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
177 Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 177 Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 177 Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 177 Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 177 Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 177 Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 177 Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 177 Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
