Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE IN JULY! Location! Location! Location! Don't miss out!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been newly updated with fresh paint and new floors! Located directly across from TAMU Campus and golf course. Minutes away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and on the bus routes. Pre lease today!