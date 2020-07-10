All apartments in College Station
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

15422 Baker Meadow

15422 Baker Meadow Loop · (281) 850-7743
Location

15422 Baker Meadow Loop, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
7 miles from A&M’s campus, minutes from trendy and bustling South CS businesses, enjoy a quiet oasis where only birds and grazing sheep are heard from the woods behind the rear fence instead of engines or rear neighbors. Pristine, never-rented, owner-occupied light&bright home features open concept for seamless kitchen use and living room entertaining. Robust main bedroom has ample space for your bedroom suite plus a workstation or sitting space. 3 additional bedrooms boast good size—one with a beautiful high ceiling filled with natural light, perfect for an office or sitting room. Oasis continues from the front yard to the back, with stunning and meticulously maintained yard included in rent for your 100% carefree enjoyment. Instead, spend your leisure time on the patio watching the butterflies and hummingbirds, swimming at the two neighborhood pools, fishing in the private ponds, or enjoying the popular community’s playground and basketball courts. All ages
will appreciate the quiet and friendly neighborhood, close to schools less than a mile away. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15422 Baker Meadow have any available units?
15422 Baker Meadow has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15422 Baker Meadow have?
Some of 15422 Baker Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15422 Baker Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
15422 Baker Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15422 Baker Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 15422 Baker Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 15422 Baker Meadow offers parking.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15422 Baker Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 15422 Baker Meadow has a pool.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow have accessible units?
No, 15422 Baker Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 15422 Baker Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15422 Baker Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 15422 Baker Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

