15422 Baker Meadow.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan playground basketball court

7 miles from A&M’s campus, minutes from trendy and bustling South CS businesses, enjoy a quiet oasis where only birds and grazing sheep are heard from the woods behind the rear fence instead of engines or rear neighbors. Pristine, never-rented, owner-occupied light&bright home features open concept for seamless kitchen use and living room entertaining. Robust main bedroom has ample space for your bedroom suite plus a workstation or sitting space. 3 additional bedrooms boast good size—one with a beautiful high ceiling filled with natural light, perfect for an office or sitting room. Oasis continues from the front yard to the back, with stunning and meticulously maintained yard included in rent for your 100% carefree enjoyment. Instead, spend your leisure time on the patio watching the butterflies and hummingbirds, swimming at the two neighborhood pools, fishing in the private ponds, or enjoying the popular community’s playground and basketball courts. All ages

will appreciate the quiet and friendly neighborhood, close to schools less than a mile away. Schedule your appointment today!