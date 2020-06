Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Located in desirable Shenondoah subdivision that have access to pool and club house, this house is close to new College Station High school, hospital, shopping and park. It offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath, huge living room with cozy fireplace, large master bedroom and master bath, sprinkler system, huge backyard with storage building and ample storage space. Freshly painted with new tile floors. Very neat and clean and ready for move in!! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included