Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1212 Neal Pickett Dr.

1212 Neal Pickett Drive · (979) 587-8386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 Neal Pickett Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Carter's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FALL 2020 PRELEASE! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! You must see this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home close to TAMU, shopping, restaurants and more. This home features a spacious kitchen w/ eating bar and all new appliances, large dining area and living-room with beautiful cathedral ceiling. There is also a huge backyard, 2 car garage and a bonus room that can be used as a study! Pets on case by case basis with additional pet deposit. For more information please text Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.
RENT: $1,300 DEPOST: $1,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have any available units?
1212 Neal Pickett Dr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have?
Some of 1212 Neal Pickett Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Neal Pickett Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. offers parking.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have a pool?
No, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Neal Pickett Dr. has units with air conditioning.
