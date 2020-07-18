1212 Neal Pickett Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

FALL 2020 PRELEASE! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! You must see this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home close to TAMU, shopping, restaurants and more. This home features a spacious kitchen w/ eating bar and all new appliances, large dining area and living-room with beautiful cathedral ceiling. There is also a huge backyard, 2 car garage and a bonus room that can be used as a study! Pets on case by case basis with additional pet deposit. For more information please text Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $1,300 DEPOST: $1,300