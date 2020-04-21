All apartments in College Station
118 Tang Cake Drive

118 Tang Cake · (979) 492-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Tang Cake, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
Gorgeous, Like New Barracks Townhome, Ready for Move In! Two story, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, well appointed with concrete floors in living and kitchen area, granite countertops throughout, tons of storage, and carpeted bedrooms. The Barracks is a master planned community featuring resort style pool and entertainment area-- The Cove at BearX, green spaces, dog park, workout areas, cable wake-boarding park, and so much more! Imagine living here and having so many amenities at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have any available units?
118 Tang Cake Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Tang Cake Drive have?
Some of 118 Tang Cake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Tang Cake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Tang Cake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Tang Cake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Tang Cake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Tang Cake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Tang Cake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 118 Tang Cake Drive has a pool.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Tang Cake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Tang Cake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Tang Cake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Tang Cake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
