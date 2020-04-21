118 Tang Cake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool

Gorgeous, Like New Barracks Townhome, Ready for Move In! Two story, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, well appointed with concrete floors in living and kitchen area, granite countertops throughout, tons of storage, and carpeted bedrooms. The Barracks is a master planned community featuring resort style pool and entertainment area-- The Cove at BearX, green spaces, dog park, workout areas, cable wake-boarding park, and so much more! Imagine living here and having so many amenities at your fingertips!