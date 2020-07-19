All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 1112 Pamplin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1112 Pamplin Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1112 Pamplin Court

1112 Pamplin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
Southern Plantation
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1112 Pamplin Court, College Station, TX 77845
Southern Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You've gotta check this home out!! This beautiful one owner home features 6 full bedrooms with incredible storage space, 3 full baths, AND a large 2 car garage - all zoned for CSHS!! Great open floor plan for the living, kitchen and dining rooms. The location is IDEAL - close to schools, restaurants and shopping! There is storage space to spare in this well designed two-story home. The Master bedroom is extremely generous in size and you will fall in love with the enormous walk-in closets with built-in shelves. The laundry room was built with a large family in mind! The kitchen features granite counters, a gas stove and a giant walk-in pantry. Updates include New carpet installed in all bedrooms April 2020 and the remaining floor is beautiful 18" tile. Solar Screens were added to all front-facing windows for increased energy efficiency. BRAND NEW fence installed this year! Sit under the covered porch and feel the breeze while you hang out in your generously sized back yard! Located in a cul-de-sac and only 1/4 mile to Shenandoah and Reatta Medow's parks gives ample opportunity to play basketball, ride bikes or enjoy many kinds of outside activities. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator will all stay. You won't find anything with this much VALUE on the market today! Call soon for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Pamplin Court have any available units?
1112 Pamplin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Pamplin Court have?
Some of 1112 Pamplin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Pamplin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Pamplin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Pamplin Court pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Pamplin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Pamplin Court offers parking.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Pamplin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court have a pool?
No, 1112 Pamplin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court have accessible units?
No, 1112 Pamplin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Pamplin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Pamplin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Pamplin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine