1112 Pamplin Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

You've gotta check this home out!! This beautiful one owner home features 6 full bedrooms with incredible storage space, 3 full baths, AND a large 2 car garage - all zoned for CSHS!! Great open floor plan for the living, kitchen and dining rooms. The location is IDEAL - close to schools, restaurants and shopping! There is storage space to spare in this well designed two-story home. The Master bedroom is extremely generous in size and you will fall in love with the enormous walk-in closets with built-in shelves. The laundry room was built with a large family in mind! The kitchen features granite counters, a gas stove and a giant walk-in pantry. Updates include New carpet installed in all bedrooms April 2020 and the remaining floor is beautiful 18" tile. Solar Screens were added to all front-facing windows for increased energy efficiency. BRAND NEW fence installed this year! Sit under the covered porch and feel the breeze while you hang out in your generously sized back yard! Located in a cul-de-sac and only 1/4 mile to Shenandoah and Reatta Medow's parks gives ample opportunity to play basketball, ride bikes or enjoy many kinds of outside activities. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator will all stay. You won't find anything with this much VALUE on the market today! Call soon for your private tour.