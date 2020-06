Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Location! Location! Location! Pre-lease for August. A few miles from A&M, on the bus route and next to Sorority Row. Great home for college students, close to dining, shopping and campus. Four spacious bedrooms and a cozy fireplace. Nice backyard with a privacy fence and wooden deck perfect for entertaining and BBQ's on game days. This won't last long!