1105 Coeburn Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac street, this remodeled home is in excellent condition! Close to schools, parks, retail and medical facilities makes this location ideal. The open concept plan offers four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious family room, with a corner fireplace and a raised ceiling. The light and bright kitchen offers ample storage space, a large dining area and updated appliances including refrigerator. Other recent updates include updated interior and exterior paint, updated flooring, and a remodeled kitchen with granite counters. A spacious in home utility room offers extra storage space. The large covered patio overlooks the fully fenced yard that has an irrigation system. The two car garage also allows for additional storage space. Home is available for move in August 1st!