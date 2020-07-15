All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:14 PM

1105 Coeburn Court

1105 Coeburn Court · (979) 571-2839
Location

1105 Coeburn Court, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac street, this remodeled home is in excellent condition! Close to schools, parks, retail and medical facilities makes this location ideal. The open concept plan offers four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious family room, with a corner fireplace and a raised ceiling. The light and bright kitchen offers ample storage space, a large dining area and updated appliances including refrigerator. Other recent updates include updated interior and exterior paint, updated flooring, and a remodeled kitchen with granite counters. A spacious in home utility room offers extra storage space. The large covered patio overlooks the fully fenced yard that has an irrigation system. The two car garage also allows for additional storage space. Home is available for move in August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Coeburn Court have any available units?
1105 Coeburn Court has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 Coeburn Court have?
Some of 1105 Coeburn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Coeburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Coeburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Coeburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Coeburn Court offers parking.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court have a pool?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Coeburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Coeburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
