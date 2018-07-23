1003 Pershing Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled single family home on a large lot with mature trees, minutes from Texas A&M! This home features new flooring throughout, no carpet, granite countertops in the bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, and new HVAC and water heater. The large backyard features plenty of space to entertain. There are endless possibilities with this floorplan that has a front living room and a main living space. This property is move-in ready and awaits memories to be made!