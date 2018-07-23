All apartments in College Station
1003 Pershing Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1003 Pershing Drive

1003 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Pershing Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled single family home on a large lot with mature trees, minutes from Texas A&M! This home features new flooring throughout, no carpet, granite countertops in the bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, and new HVAC and water heater. The large backyard features plenty of space to entertain. There are endless possibilities with this floorplan that has a front living room and a main living space. This property is move-in ready and awaits memories to be made!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Pershing Drive have any available units?
1003 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1003 Pershing Drive have?
Some of 1003 Pershing Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Pershing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Pershing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Pershing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Pershing Drive does offer parking.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Pershing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Pershing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Pershing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Pershing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Pershing Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Pershing Drive has units with air conditioning.
