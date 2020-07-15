All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

Altis Lakeline

Open Now until 7pm
12700 Ridgeline Blvd · (512) 817-1991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up To $1000 Off on Select Apartment Homes. - Must Move-In By 8-2-2020.
Location

12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5304 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 10203 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 18203 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19305 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 4205 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 10208 · Avail. now

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4202 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 17102 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altis Lakeline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
bbq/grill
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet cafe
media room
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Cedar Park’s newest apartment community Altis Lakeline, is poised at the heart of a vibrant community with a thriving local arts scene, diverse restaurants, and varied entertainment opportunities. With its first-class finishes and charming living spaces, our location at 12700 Ridgeline Blvd is the best choice for apartments in the Cedar Park neighborhood. You can even bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community!

Just steps away from local attractions like the Lakeline Mall and Plaza, Altis Lakeline offers its residents both the convenience and beauty the city has to offer at a great price. Beyond our gates find countless resort-style amenities to make your apartment living experience truly unique. Come relax in our resident lounge, take a swim in our heated salt-water pool, or break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center.

Altis Lakeline in Cedar Park puts the best of Austin, Texas right at your doorstep. Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Cedar Park, Texas. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Cedar Park, Northern Austin with easy access to Ridgeline Blvd and I83, everything the city has to offer is just minutes away. Enjoy all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Austin has to offer with Altis Lakeline, Cedar Park’s newest luxury apartment community. Call today to schedule your personal tour of our one, two or three bedroom apartments and see for yourself what our residents love about calling Altis Lakeline their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $350 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Attached direct access and detached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altis Lakeline have any available units?
Altis Lakeline has 21 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Altis Lakeline have?
Some of Altis Lakeline's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altis Lakeline currently offering any rent specials?
Altis Lakeline is offering the following rent specials: Up To $1000 Off on Select Apartment Homes. - Must Move-In By 8-2-2020.
Is Altis Lakeline pet-friendly?
Yes, Altis Lakeline is pet friendly.
Does Altis Lakeline offer parking?
Yes, Altis Lakeline offers parking.
Does Altis Lakeline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altis Lakeline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altis Lakeline have a pool?
Yes, Altis Lakeline has a pool.
Does Altis Lakeline have accessible units?
No, Altis Lakeline does not have accessible units.
Does Altis Lakeline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altis Lakeline has units with dishwashers.
