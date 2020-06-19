All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:32 AM

809 Big Spring Drive

809 Big Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Big Spring Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare, single story, four-bedroom home in Cedar Park Town center! Beautiful hardwood floors with high ceilings. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space and open to the family room. Great corner lot with rear garage access. Large front porch, covered back patio, and low maintenance vinyl fence. Location near everything: walk to Starbucks, Whole Foods 365, Cedar Park Recreation Center, and much more! Highly rated Leander ISD schools!
Rare, single story, four-bedroom home in Cedar Park Towncenter! Beautiful hardwood floors with high ceilings. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counterspace and open to the family room. Great corner lot with rear garage access. Large front porch, covered back patio, and low maintenance vinyl fence. Location near everything: walk to Starbucks, Whole Foods 365, Cedar Park Recreation Center, and much more! Highly rated Leander ISD schools!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Big Spring Drive have any available units?
809 Big Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Big Spring Drive have?
Some of 809 Big Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Big Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Big Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Big Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Big Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 809 Big Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Big Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Big Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Big Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Big Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Big Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Big Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Big Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Big Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Big Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
