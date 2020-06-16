All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

615 Live Oak Drive

615 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Live Oak Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Buttercup Creek - Nice 3-2 single story home in Buttercup Creek. Recent exterior paint and siding. Extensive ceramic tile throughout home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large living area with fireplace and enough room for formal dining. Open floor plan. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5605725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
615 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 615 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

