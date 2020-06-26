Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

610 Victoria Dr Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Westside Preserve Home in Cedar Park - This gorgeous large home in Westside Preserve has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, plus an office, game room, dining room, and breakfast area. The open kitchen has granite counters and an island cooktop. The bight family room is open to the kitchen and has high vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace with push-button lighter, updated flooring all through out the main floor. The master suite is downstairs and features a big bay window, and beautiful master bath with two sinks and separate tub and shower. Speaking of tub and shower, NEVER RUN OUT OF HOT WATER with the tankless hot water heater!



The front and back yard is wonderfully kept with nice plantings and mature trees. There is a big front porch and a covered and uncovered flagstone patio in the back.



Schools include, Vista Ridge High School, Artie Henry Middle School, and WALK to Westside Elementary School!



(RLNE4228144)