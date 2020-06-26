All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 610 Victoria Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
610 Victoria Dr
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

610 Victoria Dr

610 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

610 Victoria Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
610 Victoria Dr Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Westside Preserve Home in Cedar Park - This gorgeous large home in Westside Preserve has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, plus an office, game room, dining room, and breakfast area. The open kitchen has granite counters and an island cooktop. The bight family room is open to the kitchen and has high vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace with push-button lighter, updated flooring all through out the main floor. The master suite is downstairs and features a big bay window, and beautiful master bath with two sinks and separate tub and shower. Speaking of tub and shower, NEVER RUN OUT OF HOT WATER with the tankless hot water heater!

The front and back yard is wonderfully kept with nice plantings and mature trees. There is a big front porch and a covered and uncovered flagstone patio in the back.

Schools include, Vista Ridge High School, Artie Henry Middle School, and WALK to Westside Elementary School!

(RLNE4228144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Victoria Dr have any available units?
610 Victoria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Victoria Dr have?
Some of 610 Victoria Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Victoria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
610 Victoria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Victoria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 610 Victoria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 610 Victoria Dr offer parking?
No, 610 Victoria Dr does not offer parking.
Does 610 Victoria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Victoria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Victoria Dr have a pool?
No, 610 Victoria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 610 Victoria Dr have accessible units?
No, 610 Victoria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Victoria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Victoria Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District