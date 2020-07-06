All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 510 Sabina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
510 Sabina Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

510 Sabina Drive

510 Sabina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

510 Sabina Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Cedar Park Home! - Lovely home in Cedar Grove that is only minutes away from Toll Road-183A and 183. Close to shops, entertainment and great restaurants too! Tile through out main living areas and kitchen/dining and living all open to each other - great for entertaining. Kitchen offers dark wooded cabinets, granite counters and large peninsula. Stainless steel refrigerator. Master separate from other bedrooms. Great master bath with HUGE master closet. Large backyard space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Sabina Drive have any available units?
510 Sabina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 510 Sabina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Sabina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Sabina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Sabina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 510 Sabina Drive offer parking?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 510 Sabina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Sabina Drive have a pool?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 510 Sabina Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Sabina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Sabina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Sabina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District