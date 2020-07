Amenities

garage pool key fob access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage key fob access

Located in desirable Ranch at Brushy Creek with 2 community pools, parks, & social events & highly acclaimed Leander ISD, this home is close to "everything". The rock garden landscaping in both front & back is both beautiful & functional & the treed lot provides both beauty & shade. You're going to love the open concept floor plan with tall ceilings, a private master suite, large center island in kitchen, touchless kitchen faucet, custom blinds, & keyless entry through garage.