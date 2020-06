Amenities

- Cute house on 1/4 acre in a laid-back quiet neighborhood in a fantastic location! Walking distance to Alamo Draft House, Starbuck's, etc. The neighborhood has a beautiful park with a pond, clubhouse, and sport courts. House has extra a bonus room with lots of natural light off the main living. New quartz counters in kitchen, freshly painted. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Great floor plan. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.



