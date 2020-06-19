All apartments in Cedar Park
202 Lollipop Lane

202 Lolliop Lane · (612) 688-6544
Location

202 Lolliop Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Hidden gem in the coveted Forest Oaks neighborhood! Cul-de-sac property within seconds to the neighborhood pool and community center. Home has 3 total living areas with a large master bedroom, walk in closets, etc! Covered patio overlooks a large, open backyard. Converted garage allows for extra storage/office space while still having enough room for parking. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy app processing! 1 yr lease = $1,795. 2 yr = $1,695 1st yr and $1,795 2nd yr
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Lollipop Lane have any available units?
202 Lollipop Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Lollipop Lane have?
Some of 202 Lollipop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Lollipop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
202 Lollipop Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Lollipop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 202 Lollipop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 202 Lollipop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 202 Lollipop Lane does offer parking.
Does 202 Lollipop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Lollipop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Lollipop Lane have a pool?
Yes, 202 Lollipop Lane has a pool.
Does 202 Lollipop Lane have accessible units?
No, 202 Lollipop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Lollipop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Lollipop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
