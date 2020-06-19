202 Lollipop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Hidden gem in the coveted Forest Oaks neighborhood! Cul-de-sac property within seconds to the neighborhood pool and community center. Home has 3 total living areas with a large master bedroom, walk in closets, etc! Covered patio overlooks a large, open backyard. Converted garage allows for extra storage/office space while still having enough room for parking. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy app processing! 1 yr lease = $1,795. 2 yr = $1,695 1st yr and $1,795 2nd yr

