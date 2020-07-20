All apartments in Cedar Park
202 Arrowhead

202 Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

202 Arrowhead Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
202 Arrowhead - Property Id: 109576

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home, with 2385 square feet. Dedicated office, large flex room upstairs, formal dining room, gas log fireplace in living room, granite countertops in the kitchen with 42 espresso finished cabinets and large center island. Spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath, dual vanities, separate water closet and shower, with garden tub. Large privacy fenced backyard with a large covered patio, and a separate uncovered patio in the yard that can be used for grillin' or chillin'. MLS # 5158198
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109576
Property Id 109576

(RLNE4796880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Arrowhead have any available units?
202 Arrowhead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Arrowhead have?
Some of 202 Arrowhead's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Arrowhead currently offering any rent specials?
202 Arrowhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Arrowhead pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Arrowhead is pet friendly.
Does 202 Arrowhead offer parking?
No, 202 Arrowhead does not offer parking.
Does 202 Arrowhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Arrowhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Arrowhead have a pool?
No, 202 Arrowhead does not have a pool.
Does 202 Arrowhead have accessible units?
No, 202 Arrowhead does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Arrowhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Arrowhead has units with dishwashers.
