2008 Hawksbury Way
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2008 Hawksbury Way

2008 Hawksbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Hawksbury Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Carriage Hills - Cedar Park - Great value and location. 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with extensive wood flooring. Shaded front yard. Open floor plan. No pets allowed

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.

Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993
Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4372955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have any available units?
2008 Hawksbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2008 Hawksbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Hawksbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Hawksbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way offer parking?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have a pool?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have accessible units?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Hawksbury Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Hawksbury Way does not have units with air conditioning.
