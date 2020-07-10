All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 3 2020

2003 Coachlamp Drive

2003 Coachlamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Coachlamp Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Carriage Hills - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Carriage Hills. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and baths. New carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Front patio cover. Great value and location!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let us know if you have any questions about qualifications. Our experience and knowledge is free and we may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! We can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE2928733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have any available units?
2003 Coachlamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have?
Some of 2003 Coachlamp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Coachlamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Coachlamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Coachlamp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Coachlamp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 Coachlamp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Coachlamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Coachlamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Coachlamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Coachlamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Coachlamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

