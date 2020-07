Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great townhouse in a great location! Fenced in back patio opens up to massive green space. Home is in great condition, well maintained and cared for by the owners. Close to shopping and great schools. Unit is located directly across from the pool and mail center. In person showings available daily! Clean, vacant, and ready for new tenants!



(RLNE5785793)