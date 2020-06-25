All apartments in Cedar Park
1808 Lion Heart Drive
1808 Lion Heart Drive

1808 Lion Heart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Lion Heart Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Cypress Bend - Nice 4 bedroom near shopping and dining. Large open living with fireplace, large backyard. Property is currently zoned for Cedar Park Middle and High School. Adjacent to Millburn Park.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have any available units?
1808 Lion Heart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1808 Lion Heart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Lion Heart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Lion Heart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Lion Heart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive offer parking?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have a pool?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Lion Heart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Lion Heart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
